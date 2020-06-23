Donna Jean Greene
Horseheads, NY - Passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Donna was born February 1, 1941 in Elmira, NY to the late Kenneth and Lillian Barchet Campbell. She is also predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Campbell Jr. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Wayne P. Greene; daughters, Tracey Albert and Michele Greene; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister, Karen (David) Kunte; extended family, friends, colleagues, and lifelong friend Pat Gross. Donna was very creative and active doing such things as making quilts, knitting hats for Arnot NICU babies, and cross stitching. She enjoyed reading and was very generous with her time and talents. She always thought of others before herself. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Maple Grove Cemetery, Broad St., Horseheads, NY on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11 AM. As all are welcomed, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to a charity of one's choice. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Donna's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Horseheads, NY - Passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Donna was born February 1, 1941 in Elmira, NY to the late Kenneth and Lillian Barchet Campbell. She is also predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Campbell Jr. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Wayne P. Greene; daughters, Tracey Albert and Michele Greene; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister, Karen (David) Kunte; extended family, friends, colleagues, and lifelong friend Pat Gross. Donna was very creative and active doing such things as making quilts, knitting hats for Arnot NICU babies, and cross stitching. She enjoyed reading and was very generous with her time and talents. She always thought of others before herself. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Maple Grove Cemetery, Broad St., Horseheads, NY on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11 AM. As all are welcomed, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to a charity of one's choice. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Donna's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.