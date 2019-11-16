Services
Kalec Funeral Home
705 E. Church St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-734-6196
Dora De Falussy


1930 - 2019
Dora De Falussy Obituary
Dora de Falussy

Elmira - Dora de Falussy, of Elmira NY, died on Friday, November 15, 2019, peacefully, at her home after a long battle with cancer. She was 89. Born Teodora Ildiko Derzsy on March 15, 1930 in Budapest, Hungary. In 1952 she married her late husband George Falussy and together they had one child, George Hunor. After surviving the siege of Budapest during WWII and the Hungarian Revolt in 1956, she and her husband immigrated to the United States. She is a graduate of George Williams College and the College of DuPage in Illinois. She worked for Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont, IL as a research Librarian. She also continued her passion as a dancer by teaching ballet, modern dance, and movement. Dora and George moved to Elmira in 2003 to spend time with their grandchildren. A unique soul, Dora was funny, enjoyed going to theatrical and musical performances, reading books from her book collection, and never stopped educating herself. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed. Dora is survived by her son George H. de Falussy, his wife Rita and her grandchildren, Attila and Réka. At Dora's request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2019
