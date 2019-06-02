Services
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Resources
Dora R. "Tommy" Alves

Obituary

Dora R. "Tommy" Alves Obituary
Dora R. Alves "Tommy"

Of Breesport, NY and Mesa, AZ - Passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 93. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 1-3PM with her Funeral Services to follow. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Tommy's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 2, 2019
