Dorcelia Hickey
Elmira - Age 87, of Elmira, NY, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira. Dorcelia was born on September 23, 1932 in Penn Yan, NY, daughter of the late Earl and Marguerite (Ryder) Bush. Dorcelia was also predeceased by her husband, Theodore in 2012, daughter, Linda Thorpe, sons, Russell and Francis Kingsley, brother, Lindolph Windsor. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (P.J.) White; sons, Robert Hickey, John (Wanda) Kingsley; daughter-in-law, Naomi Kingsley; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Marlene Peterson; brothers, Scott (Ginny) and Earl (Sharon) Bush. Dorcelia retired from the Grand Union in Horseheads, NY after many years of service. Family and friends are invited to call Wednesday, February 12th from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 1p.m. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020