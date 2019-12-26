|
|
Doreen Hall
Burdett - Doreen Alice Hall, age 90, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at Seneca View Skilled Nursing in Montour Falls, NY. Doreen was born In Coudersport, PA on April 14, 1929, the daughter of the late Jeannette (Callahan) and Roderick Duke. Doreen became a nurse after raising her eight children. She worked as a registered nurse for Willard in Ovid, NY. Doreen and her late husband, Neil Patterson, relocated to Tennessee in the early 1980's, where they designed and built their octagon log home. While in Tennessee, she worked as a nurse at the local nursing home. They also volunteered in the Peace Corps and had served in Jamaica for two years in the late 1980's. She and Neil enjoyed traveling around the country visiting family and friends, as well as, working as volunteer campground hosts in several Federal and State Campgrounds. She was an active member of the Hurricane Creek Baptist Church in Tennessee and the First Baptist Church in Watkins Glen. Doreen enjoyed reading, working puzzles, and embroidery. Among her hobbies, Doreen enjoyed collecting rocks from everywhere, "A LOT OF ROCKS".
Doreen is survived by her eight children, Linda (Anthony) Compton-Bond, Gary (Diane) Patterson, David (Ruth) Patterson, Norman Patterson, Rhonda (Bill) Quade, Lisa (Leonard) Orr, Amy (Ken) Vernarsky, and Jeannette Patterson; 24 Grandchildren, 26 Great Grandchildren; her twin sister, Maurine Beverage; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Doreen was predeceased by her husbands, Neil Patterson and Russell Hall, and her great-granddaughter, Huntley Coombes. A Celebration of Doreen's Life will be planned and announced in March of 2020. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Burdett Fire Dept., PO Box 238, Burdett, NY 14818 or to the , 1120 Goodman Street South, Rochester, NY 14620. Fond Memories of Doreen may be shared with her family and friends at www.haughey-woodfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019