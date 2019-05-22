|
Doris A. Ernest
Elmira Heights,NY - DORIS A. ERNEST Age 90 of Elmira Heights, NY passed away on Sunday May 19, 2019. Doris was born December 16, 1928 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Scott Wheeler and Marion Monks Gillmer. Doris was pre-deceased by her husband James M. Ernest on August 24 , 1974 , her parents and her step-father Leon Gillmer, as well as her daughter-in-law Mary Dennison Ernest on July 18, 2018. She was a member of The North Presbyterian Church in Elmira, NY and a retired employee of Hardinge Inc. in Elmira, NY. Doris was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her upbeat and positive outlook on life was infectious and she will be truly missed by all who knew her. She loved her family and friends and treasured the time she spent with them. Doris is survived by her children : James Ernest, Lori and John Lee, and Vicki and John Balon ; her grandchildren: Melissa and Jim Clark, Heather and Bill Drake, Eric Lee, and Tiffany Welch ; great grandchildren: Keegan Ernest, Samantha Clark, Emelia Clark, Madeline Drake, Isabelle Drake, and Alexandra Drake ; sister: Cheryl Conover; several nieces, nephews, and a host of caring friends. There will be no prior calling hours. Private Funeral Services will be held at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY at the convenience of the family. Doris will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband James M. Ernest in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 22, 2019