Doris C. Buck
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris C. Buck

Horseheads - Age 97 of Horseheads. Doris was born August 14, 1922 in Clarkson, NY, daughter of the late Francis Warren and Edna Louise (Fisher) Cary and passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21st, 2020. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 50 years A.Clyde Buck in 1996; along with her siblings Richard, Gertrude, Robert, Donald, and Neal Cary. Doris is survived by her daughters Gail Silvers (Robert), and Laurie Buck (Bruce Land); four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Doris passed just short of her 98th birthday; she was able to enjoy more years than all of her siblings, her husband, and all of his twelve siblings. Doris filled those years with serving her family and her community. She was a longtime member of the Horseheads Presbyterian Church; formerly serving as a deacon. She also volunteered at the Horseheads Historical Society, the Clemens Center, and Second Place East, where she made cloth books for children. She is remembered as a loving wife and mother who always put her family first. Doris passed her many and varied talents onto her children. Private services will be held, with Doris being laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery in Hamlin, NY. Her family extends their gratitude and thanks to the staff at Bethany Manor. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved