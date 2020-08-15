Doris E. Smith
Horseheads, NY - Passed away Thursday evening, August 13, 2020 at the age of 76 surrounded by her family. Doris was born February 14, 1944 in Corning, NY, a daughter of the late George and Hazel Miller Crouch. She was predeceased by her sister, Harriet Jones and brother George Crouch. Doris is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Robert C. Smith; sons, Michael (Pamela) Smith, Rick Smith (Brian Snyder) and daughter, Lisa (Jon) Wood; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sister, Joyce DeCamp; and several extended family members. Doris loved to bake, sew and was very organized, creative and loved her arts and crafts projects. She always looked forward to spending time with her family and friends. A private Gravesite Service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Words of comfort and condolences may be expressed in Doris' book of memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
