1/1
Doris E. Smith
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris E. Smith

Horseheads, NY - Passed away Thursday evening, August 13, 2020 at the age of 76 surrounded by her family. Doris was born February 14, 1944 in Corning, NY, a daughter of the late George and Hazel Miller Crouch. She was predeceased by her sister, Harriet Jones and brother George Crouch. Doris is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Robert C. Smith; sons, Michael (Pamela) Smith, Rick Smith (Brian Snyder) and daughter, Lisa (Jon) Wood; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sister, Joyce DeCamp; and several extended family members. Doris loved to bake, sew and was very organized, creative and loved her arts and crafts projects. She always looked forward to spending time with her family and friends. A private Gravesite Service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Words of comfort and condolences may be expressed in Doris' book of memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved