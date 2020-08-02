1/
Doris Knapp
1934 - 2020
Doris Knapp

Elmira - Knapp, Doris (Smith, MacMillan) - Age 85, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020, at the Chemung County Nursing Facility where she received excellent care. She was born on November 28, 1934 in Hector, NY to James & Ella (Wells) Smith. She married the love of her life, Alfred MacMillan, on March 27, 1965 at the Webbs Mills UMC. She is survived by her two daughters, Grace (MacMillan) Champagne and Sharon (MacMillan) Robinson; her sister, Rosemary (Smith) Zepp; and her sister-in-law, Bonnie Smith. She had seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents; husbands, Alfred MacMillan and Frances "Bill" Knapp; brothers, James Smith and Ernest (Beatrice) Smith; sisters, Evelyn (James) West and Nancy (Silas) Sheerer; brother-in-law, Lee Zepp; and grandparents, Harry Earl Welch, Gertrude Brown, Frank and Clara Wells.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Webbs Mills Fire Department, PO Box 97, Pine City, NY 14871 or as a memorial to the Webb Mills United Methodist Church, 1627 Pennsylvania Ave, Pine City, NY 14871. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date due to the inconvenience of the COVID virus. Doris's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.






Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Olthof Funeral Home - Elmira
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Memories & Condolences
August 1, 2020
RIP Aunt Doris. Your work on Earth is done.
Sherry MacMillan Crane
Family
