Doris L. Hulslander
Elmira Heights - Doris L. (Boyd) Hulslander, age 88, of Elmira Heights, NY, formerly of Covington and Mansfield, PA died Friday, March 15, 2019 at Chemung County Nursing Facility in Elmira, NY. Doris was born on March 27, 1930 in Grover, PA a daughter of Robert and Eva (Elliott) Boyd. She was the wife of the late Frederick L. Hulslander who died on July 23, 2007.
Doris is survived by her son John Hulslander of Elmira Heights, NY; brothers and sisters-in-law, Francis (Eileen) Boyd of Fayetteville, PA, Larry (Karen) Boyd of Whitehall, PA, Dennis (Vickie) Boyd of LeRoy, PA; sister and brother in-law Betty (Allen) Taylor of Canton, PA; special friend Lyn Silvernail of Horseheads, NY, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister and brother-in-law Sandra Jones in 2015 and Harry Jones in 2017.
Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S Main St., Mansfield, PA. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Gary Hart officiating. Burial will take place in State Road Cemetery in Mainesburg, PA. Memorial contributions may be made in Doris' name to the American Heart Assocation, 5455 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214, or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019