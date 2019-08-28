|
Doris Lorraine (Wakely) Chamberlain
Kirksville, MO - Doris Lorraine (Wakely) Chamberlain, 82, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.
The daughter of the late Wesley and Mary (Beardslee) Wakely, she was born August 29, 1936, in East Smithfield, Pennsylvania. On May 26, 1956, in East Smithfield, Doris was united in marriage to Lynn Rolfe Wakely who preceded her in death.
Doris is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Neal Rolfe and Nancy Lynn Chamberlain of Kirksville, MO, and Mark Richard and Kim Chamberlain of Huron, S.D.; one sister, Vera (Ron) Durbar of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; one brother-in-law, Gary Carlton of FL; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Chamberlain of East Smithfield, PA and Sharon Wakely of Athen, PA; as well as five grandchildren.
Doris has been cremated and services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville, Missouri.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019