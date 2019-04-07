|
|
Doris M. (Blauvelt) Kline
Horseheads - age 89, formerly of Horseheads, NY, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility where she had been residing for the past several months. She has resided in Horseheads for over 60 years. Born in Elmira, NY on December 2, 1929 she was the daughter of the late Cameron and Emma Mae (Hubbard) Blauvelt. Doris was a homemaker and a long time member of Elmwood Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, and traveling to 40 states, most of which was via their RV. She made the worlds best cookies! She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Charles Kline, who currently lives at Woodbrook Assisted Living in Elmira. Additionally, she is survived by her 3 children; Gail (Frank ) Calkins, Phyllis (David) Barry, and Mike (Sheri) Kline. She is survived by 7 grandchildren; Eric (Angie) Calkins, Brandon (Angel Welty), Heather (Zeke) Mansfield, Summer Matejka, Courtney Kline, Michael (Yesenia) Kline and Kyle Kline; 8 great grandchildren; Laura Mansfield, Jack Flansburg, Evan Calkins, Cameron Calkins, Justin Reid (step), Michael Kline, Myles Kline and Elizabeth Howard. She also is survived by nieces and nephews and she especially thought the world of Susan and John Slovak and Dan Lindsay. Besides her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her siblings and in-laws: Kenneth (Marion) Blauvelt, Velma (William) Lindsay, Betty (Thomas) Lindsay, twin sister, Dorothy (Ted) Lepley, Marilyn (Phillip) Liberatore. A Memorial Service will be held at 11am on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Elmwood Baptist Church in Elmira Heights, NY. Reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris' name to the Elmwood Baptist Church. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Doris' Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 7 to May 16, 2019