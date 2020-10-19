Doris Miller (nee Mackenzie)



Rochester - Doris Miller (nee Mackenzie), 87, of Rochester, NY passed away 10/12/2020 at The Friendly Home, in Rochester, NY.



She was born in Greene, NY, August 4th, 1933 to the late Donald and Marjorie MacKenzie. One of 5 children; she graduated from Wellsburg Union School in 1950. She later moved to Las Vegas, NV and worked for Metropolitan Insurance for 30 years before retiring to RV across the country. She and her husband ended their travels by settling down in Dundee, Fl before she moved back to Rochester; after his passing.



Doris was very crafty and enjoyed teaching others the projects she was working on. She loved to crochet, make beaded Christmas trees, and numerous other projects. She enjoyed word searches and her weekly Rummikub get-togethers.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Miller, her daughter-in-law Karen MacKenzie, 3 sisters; Donna Bement, Virginia (Ginny) Brown, and Marilyn Waterman, 1 brother; Rev. Donald MacKenzie; and one brother-in-law Donald Waterman.



Those left to cherish her memory are her son Jeffery MacKenzie; 2 grandchildren Erin (Mike Gould) MacKenzie, Dan (Allie) MacKenzie; 2 great-grandchildren Andrea and Daniel; 2 step-great-grandchildren Shannon and Donovan Gould, her many nieces, nephews, and cousins, sister-in-law Barbara (Donald) MacKenzie, and two brothers-in-law Wayne (Donna) Bement and Gordon (Virginia) Brown.



Family and friends are invited to her Memorial Service that will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday October 24, 2020 at the Roberts Funeral Home, inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, NY 14894. For those unable to attend, her service will be broadcast on Face Book Live on the Roberts Funeral Home Page.









