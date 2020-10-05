Doris Watkins



Age 98, formerly of Monterey, NY. She was born on February 27, 1922 in Flowers, NY, daughter of the late Glenn A. and Verna L. (Bell) Saxby and passed away peacefully at home with her daughters on Thursday morning, October 1st 2020. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her siblings, 2 brothers and 5 sisters; her first husband, Cecil Lewis; sons Gene Roy Lewis and Glenn Watkins; daughter Mary Norton; and her late husband Clinton Watkins. Doris is survived by her children, James Lewis, Loreen (Clayton) Kirk Jr., and Zeta Watkins; stepchildren; Clinita Watkins Kolesar, Carlton Watkins, and Arlouine Watkins Smith; along with 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. In her long life Doris remained a woman of faith. She graduated from a Wesleyan Bible College, went to work as a Sunday school teacher at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church in Hornby, NY, and attended both Grace Baptist Church in Beaver Dams and Lighthouse Baptist Church in Horseheads over the years. Doris will be laid to rest in Windsor, NY alongside her family; a celebration of her life will be announced in the future.









