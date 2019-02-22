Services
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Our Mother Church.
Horseheads - Age 86 of Horseheads, NY passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Family and friends may call at the Barber Funeral Home on Sunday, February 24th from 3 to 5 pm. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 25th at 10 am in St. Mary Our Mother Church. Rev. Christopher Linsler, Celebrant. Committal prayers and interment will follow in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear in Saturday's edition.
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
