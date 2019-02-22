|
|
Dorisanne Reed
Horseheads - Age 86 of Horseheads, NY passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Family and friends may call at the Barber Funeral Home on Sunday, February 24th from 3 to 5 pm. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 25th at 10 am in St. Mary Our Mother Church. Rev. Christopher Linsler, Celebrant. Committal prayers and interment will follow in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear in Saturday's edition.
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019