Dorothy A. Hughes
Elmira - Age 96, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Dorothy was born and raised in Elmira a daughter of Joseph J. and Margaret (Zaback) Fischer. She is predeceased by her husband of 66 years Edward J. Hughes, son John E. Hughes, sisters and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Jim Arndt, Margaret Bennett, brothers and sister-in-law, Robert Fischer, Richard and Millie Fischer; son-in-law Steven Wasielewski. Dorothy is survived by her daughters: Elizabeth A. Dayne of Elmira; Jean Marie Hughes of Elmira with sons, Shawn and Randy Applin; Susan E. Frazee of Horseheads with husband Kenneth and children, Adam (Angie) Frazee and Sarah (Jason) Sauers; Patricia A. Corcoran of Elmira with husband Thomas; Mary Ellen Wasielewski of Medway MA with sons, Ryan, Peter and Jared; Margaret A. Morseman of Elmira with husband Lynn and daughter Chelsea (Nick) Dartt; John's children, Edward (Linda) Hughes, Karen (Jeremy) Wheadon, and Kathy Hughes; daughter-in-law Grace Hughes of Fletcher NC; five great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Emory Bennett of Rochester; sister-in-law Mary Kennedy of Horseheads; close family friend Ronald Gonzales of San Francisco CA; along with several nieces and nephews. Dorothy worked in the print shop at St. Joseph's Hospital for over 30 years. She was a long time communicant of St. Mary's Church, Elmira, where she was a member and past president of the Rosary & Altar Society. Dorothy was also a member and past president of the Ladies Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, a member of the Happy Gang Home Bureau, and was an avid bowler and golfer. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 9:15 a.m., followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street, Elmira. Interment with committal prayers will follow at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Dorothy's family extends a special thank you to the helpful nursing staff on C3 at St. Joseph's Hospital, especially Anquita Driscoll and Clarissa Teeter, for the wonderful care they provided. Those wishing may remember Dorothy with a donation to the , 425 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira NY 14904. Officers and members of the Ladies Division of the A.O.H. will meet at the funeral home on Thursday, December 19th, at 7:00 p.m. to conduct a service for our sister, Dorothy. Signed, Mary Ellen Allington, President
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019