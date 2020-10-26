Dorothy A. Ostrowski
Pine Valley - Dorothy A. Ostrowski Age 83 of Pine Valley, NY passed away on Sunday October 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 16, 1936 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Edward and Sophia Balland McDonald. She was pre-deceased by her first husband James Drake in 1970; her daughter Elaine Drake in 2005; her son David Drake in 2016 and her second husband Kondrad Ostrowski on July 13, 2019; as well as her sisters and brothers: Betty Drake, Edna Maloney, Richard McDonald and Edward McDonald. Dorothy is survived by her children: Kathy and Don Adams of Horseheads, NY; Daniel Drake and Janet Gill of Beaver Dams, NY; Ron & Madeleine Drake of Millport, NY; and Pamala Alston of Pine Valley, NY; Melissa and Kevin Smith; brothers and sisters-in-law: Joe and Pat McDonald, Dan and Jean McDonald; sister: Maryanne Kianka; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Wednesday October 28, 2020 from 12Noon-2PM. DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE PRACTICED. Dorothy will be laid to rest in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
