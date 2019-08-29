|
|
Dorothy "Dottie" Bartlett
Elmira - Age 106 of Big Flats, NY passed away peacefully Monday, August 26, 2019 at Bethany Manor. She was born on April 16, 1913 in Elmira, NY. She retired from Lincoln Bank in Corning, NY. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, William E Bartlett; her son, William R Bartlett; and her great-grandson, Eric M Green. She is survived by her daughter, Alice B Bartholomew of Elmira; her grandchildren, Michelle A Green, Anne Damrad (Jeffrey), David W Bartholomew, Linda Coss (John), Lori Harris, Leanna Bartlett-DeGroff (Larry), and William C Bartlett; and eight great grandchildren. CALLING HOURS WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 31 FROM 9AM-10AM AT THE BAKER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 640 W.GRAY STREET, ELMIRA. FUNERAL SERVICES WILL FOLLOW CALLING HOURS AT 10AM. REVEREND DENISE STONE OFFICIATING. INTERMENT WILL BE PRIVATE AT WOODLAWN CEMETERY, ELMIRA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to First Presbyterian Church of Big Flats, PO Box 454, Big Flats, NY 14814. www.bakerfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019