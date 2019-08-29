Services
Baker Family Funeral Home
640 W. Gray Street
Elmira, NY 14905
607-732-5273
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Baker Family Funeral Home
640 W. Gray Street
Elmira, NY 14905
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Baker Family Funeral Home
640 W. Gray Street
Elmira, NY 14905
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Bartlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy "Dottie" Bartlett


1913 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy "Dottie" Bartlett Obituary
Dorothy "Dottie" Bartlett

Elmira - Age 106 of Big Flats, NY passed away peacefully Monday, August 26, 2019 at Bethany Manor. She was born on April 16, 1913 in Elmira, NY. She retired from Lincoln Bank in Corning, NY. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, William E Bartlett; her son, William R Bartlett; and her great-grandson, Eric M Green. She is survived by her daughter, Alice B Bartholomew of Elmira; her grandchildren, Michelle A Green, Anne Damrad (Jeffrey), David W Bartholomew, Linda Coss (John), Lori Harris, Leanna Bartlett-DeGroff (Larry), and William C Bartlett; and eight great grandchildren. CALLING HOURS WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 31 FROM 9AM-10AM AT THE BAKER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 640 W.GRAY STREET, ELMIRA. FUNERAL SERVICES WILL FOLLOW CALLING HOURS AT 10AM. REVEREND DENISE STONE OFFICIATING. INTERMENT WILL BE PRIVATE AT WOODLAWN CEMETERY, ELMIRA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to First Presbyterian Church of Big Flats, PO Box 454, Big Flats, NY 14814. www.bakerfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baker Family Funeral Home
Download Now