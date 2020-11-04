Dorothy (Wilson) Chamberlain
Lawrenceville, PA - Dorothy (Wilson) Chamberlain, age 81, of Lawrenceville, PA passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born on February 20, 1939 in Wellsboro, PA a daughter of William D. and Nada J. (Marshall) Wilson. Dorothy was the wife of the late Burdett Chamberlain who passed away in 2018. She was a farmer and a member of the Covington Church of Christ. She enjoyed reading and watching sports on TV.
Dorothy is survived by her stepson Leslie (Greg Cooley) Chamberlain of FL; stepdaughter Linda (Bob) Six of Lawrenceville, PA; brother Donald (Donna) Wilson of Blossburg, PA; sisters Donna (Donald) Johnson of Sayre, PA, Phyllis (James Skaehill) Wilson of Tuscon, AZ, Joanne (Richard) Marvin of Covington, PA, Cindy (Matthew) Weiskopff of Covington, PA and Cathy (Steve) Morley of Fillmore, NY; step grandchildren Sherry Wyble and Heather Hendrickson along with 3 step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Burdett.
Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, November 7 from noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. with Kathleen Hindman officiating. Donations may be made in Dorothy's name to the Covington Church of Christ, 2225 N. Williamson Rd., Covington, PA. 16917. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com