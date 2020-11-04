1/1
Dorothy (Wilson) Chamberlain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy (Wilson) Chamberlain

Lawrenceville, PA - Dorothy (Wilson) Chamberlain, age 81, of Lawrenceville, PA passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born on February 20, 1939 in Wellsboro, PA a daughter of William D. and Nada J. (Marshall) Wilson. Dorothy was the wife of the late Burdett Chamberlain who passed away in 2018. She was a farmer and a member of the Covington Church of Christ. She enjoyed reading and watching sports on TV.

Dorothy is survived by her stepson Leslie (Greg Cooley) Chamberlain of FL; stepdaughter Linda (Bob) Six of Lawrenceville, PA; brother Donald (Donna) Wilson of Blossburg, PA; sisters Donna (Donald) Johnson of Sayre, PA, Phyllis (James Skaehill) Wilson of Tuscon, AZ, Joanne (Richard) Marvin of Covington, PA, Cindy (Matthew) Weiskopff of Covington, PA and Cathy (Steve) Morley of Fillmore, NY; step grandchildren Sherry Wyble and Heather Hendrickson along with 3 step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Burdett.

Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, November 7 from noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. with Kathleen Hindman officiating. Donations may be made in Dorothy's name to the Covington Church of Christ, 2225 N. Williamson Rd., Covington, PA. 16917. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved