Gaines, PA - Dorothy D. "Dottie" QUIMBY, 80, of Gaines, PA, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, PA. Born December 16, 1939, in Gaines in the home her father built, she was the daughter of Rex and Elizabeth Leipold Davis. A 1957 graduate of Galeton High School, she studied at the Williamsport School of Commerce. On July 12, 1997, in Gaines, she married James W. "Jim" Quimby, who predeceased her on October 24, 2017. In 1960, she began serving as a deputy under her mother, Elizabeth Davis, Tioga County Register and Recorder. Dottie was elected Register and Recorder in 1976 and served until 1984. She served as Tioga County Auditor from 1989 - 1996. An active member of the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church in Gaines, she served as a Sunday school teacher, pianist, and youth group leader. She was a member of the Gaines-Elk Council of Republican Women, Tioga County Council of Republican Women, Potter County Habitat for Humanity, Friends of Galeton Library, Order of the Eastern Star #53 in Galeton and Mary Wells Chapter in Wellsboro, Lady Rebekah Lodge #439 in Gaines, Gaines Thimble Club, and secretary of the Tioga County Historical Society. Surviving are: four children, Janet (Dave) Green of Gaines, Sharon (Patrick Hogston) Jones of New Braunfels, TX, Nell Jones of Ft. Wayne, IN, Darren (Sharley) Jones of Wellsville, NY; five step-children, Robin (Mike) Kuleck of Emporium, Alan (Sharon) Quimby of Wellsboro, Andy Quimby of Germany, Tim (April) Quimby of Manchester, and Christopher (Amy) Quimby of Hudson, NH; twelve grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Donald Davis. Friends may call Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 3:00 - 5:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 PM at Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, Gaines, where Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM. Pastor Nathaniel L. Reeve will officiate. Burial will be in Homer Cemetery, Coudersport. Memorials may be made to the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2, Galeton, PA 16922 or a . Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020