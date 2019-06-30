|
Dorothy "Jane" Grafius
Elmira - age 96, a lifelong resident of Elmira, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Jane was born in Elmira in 1922 to the late Lee and Dorothy White Huyler. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Jay) Flannery of Liverpool, NY, step-daughters Gloria Claire and Constance (Don) Boiselle of Ormond Beach, FL, granddaughter Christine Halliday of Nashville, TN, great grandchildren, Savannah (Jackson) Streeter , Kevin Halliday and Cassandra Drollinger, all of Nashville. Also surviving are sisters, Virginia Bastian of Horseheads, Charlotte Elliott of Tavares, FL and Corinne Luce of Venice, FL, a brother George C. Huyler of East Syracuse, NY; and several nieces and nephews. After graduation from high school Jane worked briefly at Eclipse in Elmira Heights and for many years, in addition to being a homemaker, served as office manager and bookkeeper for her husband's contracting business. Jane was a member of North Presbyterian Church, Elmira. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Daniel F. Grafius, who died in 2009, and brothers, John R. Huyler, Lee E. Huyler, Jr., and sister Betty Cunningham. Committal and interment were conducted by Pastor Bill Reynolds at Rural Home Cemetery, Big Flats. Those wishing to remember Jane may donate to Carefirst/Hospice, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870, or a . The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Jane's longtime physician, Dr. Rogers and his staff, and the staff at Care First/Hospice for their exceptional and compassionate care during Jane's last months. Also, a special thank you to caregivers, Arlene and Cecilia.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 30, 2019