1/
Dorothy Jacobson
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Jacobson

Sarasota, FL - Dorothy Jacobson, age 99, passed peacefully on July 19, 2020. She was born on March 10, 1921 in Elmira, NY to Harry and Molly Horwitz. She graduated from Elmira Free Academy, University of Buffalo, where she was a member of Sigma Delta Tau sorority, and Elmira College (M.Ed.).

She worked as a store detective, dental assistant (assisting her husband, who was a dentist) and social worker. She was the Director of Social Work at Arnot Ogden Medical Center for many years. She was an active community volunteer in Elmira and in Sarasota. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 63 years, Milton, and her sisters Esther Levy and Sarah Lewis, both of Rochester, NY.

She is survived by her sister Helen Gordon of Niles, IL and by her three children, Judy (Alan) Wertheimer of Rochester, NY and Sarasota, FL, Marty (Karen) of Reading, PA, and Sue of Sarasota, FL, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside services will be held in the Temple Beth Israel section of Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 22nd. Social distancing and face masks will be required. For those unable to attend or uncomfortable attending in person, services may be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/RobertToaleAndSons/ (this link will be operative only at the time of the service, at 2 PM).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in memory of Dorothy be made to New College Foundation, 5800 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, FL 34243, Tidewell Foundation (supporting Tidewell Hospice), 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238, or a charity of the donor's choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Temple Beth Israel section of Palms Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
William J. Ritter
219 East River Park Drive
Jupiter, Florida 33477
Q15481a@iCloud.com
Tel. 1.561.575.9326

To the Family of Dorothy Jacobson,

This prayer was written in Yiddish [with words from Hebrew] “perfect faith . . . love of and attachment to good friends, attachment to (your) Creator” and other blessings.”

Dorothy, I think of you as “part of a chain of Jewish women going back countless generations, all wishing for peace and love and good things for their families and their communities.”

I conclude with the timeless wish: Habakkuk 3:16-18 “I will take joy in the God of my salvation,” thanking you for your kindness, for blessing which you deserve.”

For 19 years I worked with Dorothy - - - although I have been gone for 32 years - - - my time I spent with Dorothy and her Husband are Memorable.


William [Billy] Ritter

Former Treasurer Arnot Ogden Memorial Hospital

Jupiter, Florida
William [Billy] Ritter
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved