|
|
Dorothy June Wheeler Rae
Brookdale - Dorothy June Wheeler Rae quietly departed this life on February 20, 2019 at Brookdale, Painted Post and into the loving arms of Jesus at the age of 92. She was the only child of Roy and Frances Ream Wheeler. She was born at Arnot Hospital in Elmira on June 28, 1926.
Due to the Great Depression, her family moved to Arkport, NY and her grandfather, Frank Ream, gave them a house. Her father rebuilt the property, adding a gas station and garage, where they prospered. She graduated from Arkport Central School and later from Hornell Business School. She worked for Tuttle and Rockwell Company while she attended business school. Subsequently, she went to Alfred Agricultural Technical School and became a Laboratory Technician. Soon, she went to work at Dansville Hospital and later at St. Joseph's Hospital in Elmira. She was also the nurse for Dr. Kelly and Dr. Mansouri in Elmira.
She married Arthur Rae in 1951. They settled in Horseheads where he taught music. While raising four children, she attended Corning Community College and became a Registered Nurse and worked at Sayre House.
Mrs. Rae was a devoted member of Oakwood United Methodist Church, Northside Community Church, and Hope Church in Painted Post.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her three surviving daughters, Kate Bowman of Lindley, NY, married to Bruce Bowman, Laurie Bethy Zeck of Leesburg, FL, married to William Zeck, and April Rae of Binghamton, NY; two granddaughters Kelsey Rae Smith and Sydney Caroline Smith; and two grandsons, Kit Rae Bowman and Douglas Rae.
She will be laid to rest in Presho Cemetery alongside her husband Arthur Rae and her daughter Marilee Rae.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Haughey Funeral Home, 216 E. First Street in Corning where calling hours will be held on Friday, February 22nd from 2 - 4 PM and funeral services will follow at 4:00 PM with Pastor David Hackett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14830, CareFirstNY.org.
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019