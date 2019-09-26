Services
Dorothy M. Hoskins


1924 - 2019
Elmira - Was born January 16, 1924 in Elmira, the daughter of the late Elmer and Arlena (Nichols) Eiklor and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Bethany Manor in Horseheads. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Ralph on June 18, 2015; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Betty Eiklor; and nieces, Karen and Kathy Eiklor. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Linda Hoskins; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Marty Vanderhoff all of Elmira, NY; beloved grandchildren, Kristin (Lee) Morris and their children, Evelyn, Isabella and Audrey of Great Britain, Jennifer Huffner, Bryan (Amy) Vanderhoff and their children, Mason and Madelyn of Elmira, Eric Vanderhoff and his daughter, Kasey, niece, Jan (Chris) Cavallaro and their children, Robbie and Dominick. Dorothy retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Elmira; she was an accomplished pianist and loved traveling with her husband and family. At her request there will be no prior calling hours. Graveside Services will be held privately and at the convenience of her family in the Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to the Chemung County SPCA and Humane Society 2435 Route # 352 Elmira, NY 14903 or to the West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department 1299 West Water Street Elmira, NY 14905. Walter J. Kent Funeral Home is assisting the family. The family would like to thank the staff at Bethany Manor Skilled 1, along with Dr. Reddy and the Arnot staff in the Step Down Unit for their care, kindness and concern.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019
