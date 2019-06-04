|
Dorothy Mae Hillman Sinderman Donald
Wellsburg - Dorothy Mae Hillman Sinderman Donald, Age 98, of Wellsburg, New York, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Dorothy was born in Wellsburg at the home of her grandmother Ida Kelsey on August 14, 1920 daughter of the late Earl M. Hillman and Evelyn (Kelsey) Hillman. Dorothy was also predeceased by her husband Heinz Sinderman, her brother Richard Hillman and many dear relatives and friends.
She was a graduate of Wellsburg High School Class of 1938 and Elmira Business Institute in 1940. Upon the birth of her children her focus was her family. When they were ready for high school, she worked for a local law firm and later at the Elmira Psychiatric Center business office until retiring at 71. Following retirement she enjoyed collecting dolls, decorating her Victorian home, and entertaining family and friends. Her interest in family history was based on her ancestors being among the first settlers in the Chemung Valley who arrived in the late 1780s.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Bruce) Morse of Elmira and their children: Jeffrey(Susan) Morse of Haymarket, VA and their daughter Emily; Kimberley (David) Austin of Saratoga Springs, NY and their children David J. and Mae; Dr. Kathleen (Jeremy Zawodny) Morse of Pine Mountain Lake, CA. She is also survived by her son Heinz Paul (Nancy) Sinderman of Huntersville, NC and their children: Drs. Wendy (John) McGee of Monument, CO, and their children, Shane and Lily; Michelle (Jason) Bales of Christiansburg, VA and their children Drew, Terra, and Alayna; Scott Eversole and his son Michael, and Brian (Kelly) Eversole of Cornelius, NC and their daughter Scarlett along with several nieces and nephews.
Much appreciation is extended to Dr. Lorrie Penfield and Dr. Robert Madden for their many years of care and to special friends, Carol D., Sue S., Bonnie H. and Michael B.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 PM Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894. Her funeral will be held 11 AM Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the funeral home with interment to follow in Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials in her memory may be made to the Chemung County Historical Society, 415 Water Street, Elmira, NY 14901.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 4, 2019