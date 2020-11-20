1/
Dorothy Mae (Dartt) Stevens
1922 - 2020
Dorothy Mae (Dartt) Stevens

Dorothy Mae (Dartt) Stevens, 98, of Wellsboro passed away Thursday November 19, 2020 at Broad Acres Health and Rehabilitation in Wellsboro. She was born July 1, 1922, in Wellsboro, to Myron and Christine (Peterson) Dartt. She graduated from Wellsboro High School and worked as a trust officer for Tioga County Savings and Trust. She married Robert L. Stevens, and raised her son and daughter in the Wellsboro area. Dorothy was a member of the Wellsboro First Methodist Church, National Association of Banking Women, and the Wednesday Morning Musicals. She loved her camp on Pine Creek, but her pride and joy were her grandchildren, she taught her youngest granddaughter to knit, and that skill led to her vocation.

Dorothy is survived by her son: Craig Stevens (Ellen) of MD; her daughter: Kathy Neal (Larry) of Warren; 5 grandchildren: Jason, David and Timothy Neal, and Dr. Clare Stevens Skora (Andrew) and Erin Stevens; 6 great-grandchildren: Parker, Elliott, Andrew, Isaac, Emily and Alice Neal; two sisters: Helen Putnam and Ruth Horton, both of Wellsboro; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Richard Dartt and a sister, Phyllis Sims.

Her family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro, PA with her arrangements, and due to current social restrictions, will pay tribute to Dorothy's life with a memorial service at a later date. Those wishing to make a donation in her memory are encouraged to remember the Deane Center for Performing Arts 104 Main St, Wellsboro, PA 16901. To share a memory or condolence with her family visit www.tusseymosher.com.




Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
