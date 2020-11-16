1/1
Dorothy Pauline "Dottie" Astleford
1942 - 2020
Dorothy Pauline Astleford "Dottie"

Horseheads - nee: Drabic

Age 78 of Horseheads died unexpectedly, Sunday, November 15, 2020 with her family at her side. She is survived by her children, Ebony Lynn Coleman, Norco, CA and Gary Astleford, Corona, CA; grandchildren, Jason Browne, Kalee Browne, Cody (Katie) Browne, Ryan Astleford, Jake Astleford; great grandchildren, Shane, Owen and Leighton; sister, Linda (Robert) Appleby, Elmira; sister-in-law Rose Drabic; several nieces and nephew including, Bobbi Jo Woodruff & Ben Appleby; cousins, including, Dale Higgins, Harry Yerkes & Sharon Gallagher; and other family members including, Stacey, Dale, Shay, Jona, and Alex; pre deceased by her son, John Paul Astleford; daughter-in-law, Deann Astleford; parents, Dorothy & George Bird and Thomas Drabic Sr., brothers, Thomas Drabic Jr. and Richard Drabic; sisters, Dolores Reidy and Mary (Jim) Hampton. Dottie's greatest joy of her life was being a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed her High School reunions with her classmates from Williamson High School, Tioga, PA. and took great pride in her canine companion Peggy Sue. Dorothy was a very giving and caring person. She had a 30+ year career in the medical field. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas. Her services will take place in California with her immediate family where she will be laid to rest with her beloved son, John at Memory Gardens Memorial Park, Brea, CA. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kalec Funeral Home.




Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2020.
