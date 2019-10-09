|
Douglas Bill Learned
Bath - Douglas Bill Learned, age 77 of Bath, NY died Friday October 4, 2019 at the Bath VA Nursing Home. He was born in Everett WA on June 1, 1942, the son of the late Samuel M. and Caroline M. (Bill) Learned. He graduated from York Suburban High School. Mr. Learned had worked as a Salesman for the Coleman Company and was also the proud owner of two bars in the Binghamton area, the Office Lounge and D.B.'s Good Time's. He is a US Navy Veteran of Vietnam.
He is survived by his wife Charlene Learned of Elmira, NY; two sons, Sean Learned of Orlando, FL and Douglas Bill Learned II of Washington; grandsons, Bentley, Ryder, Bradley and Cole, brother, Howard (Suzanne) Learned; brothers and sisters in law, David and Wendy Stanton, Becky and Alvin Janowski, Jan (Kim) Stanton; Phillip and Alexis Stanton and Anna Jo Stanton; father and mother in law, Joseph and Janet Stanton and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Samuel M. Learned Jr. and brother-in-law, Joe Stanton.
The family would like to express their sincerest thank you to everyone at the Bath VA CLC for their kindness and care of Mr. Learned.
Burial with military honors will be at the Bath National Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers donations in his may be made to the or a charity of ones choice.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019