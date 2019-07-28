|
|
Douglas "Doug" E. Brown
Zephyrhills, FL - Douglas "Doug" E. Brown, age 75, passed away unexpectedly at home on July 16, 2019. The son of the late Paul and Ruth Brown, Doug was born in Pine City, NY on the 2nd day of March 1944.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years Cathy Brown; daughter, Jocelyn (Joseph) Moglia of Watkins Glen, NY; son, Timothy (Shellie) Brown of Zephyrhills, FL; daughter, Christina (Brian) Willberg of Joint Base MDL, NJ; son, Robert (Patricia) Sinn of Candor, NY; son, Christopher (Melissa) Brown of Elmira and 11 grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Richard) Clark of Garland, TX; sister, Paula (Richard) Beechey of Pine City, NY; brother, Robert (Wanda) Brown of Princeton, TX; sister Sherrie (Jim) Johnson of Princeton, TX; brother, Timothy (Kristen) Brown of Trout Run, PA.
At the request of Doug, there will be no funeral service. Family in New York will hold a "Celebration of Life Picnic" at the Havana Glen Park, Montour Falls, on August 31, 2019 at 12 PM. Family and Friends are invited to share a meal and memories.
Doug worked for Trayer Products in Elmira, NY for 19 years before pursuing a lifelong wish to move to Florida in 1987. He then retired March 2, 2009 from Sunstate International after 21 years. Doug was a life long Nascar Fan. His passion for racing goes back to Chemung Speedrome where he could be found with his close friends that raced stock cars. He loved snowmobiling, took up sailing for a while and loved camping. He sacrificed owning his own vehicle for many years to purchase a Motor Home. He belonged to the Coachman Camping Club for many years. In later years he pursued his love of trains and was an active member of the Central Pasco Gulf and Railroad. Here he worked laying miles of track and eventually purchased his own train. He enjoyed the "ride" days where the community could come and ride the trains. There wasn't anything he couldn't build and he spent many years turning his houses into homes. He never stopped building and his most recent project was a beautiful shed to store his train. He was a man of faith and continued to attend church until his health didn't permit.
Memorial donations may be made to Central Pasco and Gulf Railroad, A501 C-3 Non-profit Organization, PO Box 11014, Springhill, FL 34610.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 28, 2019