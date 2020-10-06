Douglas E. Winstanley



Elmira Heights - Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 70 at Corning Center after a five-year courageous battle with cancer. Originally a resident of Hastings-on Hudson relocating to Elmira in March of 1970. He was preceded in death by his younger brother Peter of Bedford Texas. He is survived by his sisters Eileen Mahlau, Carol George, fiancé Gerri Rumpf of Horseheads, and brothers Bill, Roger, Richard, Kenneth, and Michael. He is further survived by several nieces and nephews as well as grand nieces and nephews. Doug was a retired employee of PepsiCo in Horseheads and also worked previously at the former A&P warehouse and for Ford Motor Company, Sterling Heights Michigan. His greatest enjoyments were fishing, he caught his first fish at age 4 in August 1954, his second rescued dog Patches, and walking around at events in the Chemung county area with his talking pet Cockatiel perched on his shoulder. He was a member of Post 54 Sons of the American Legion. Doug in his quiet and patient manner possessed a dry sense of humor and tried to be a good and helpful neighbor in spite of his later years declining health. Special thanks to his sister Carol and fiancé RN Gerri for their special care and kindness to Douglas as they both directed and accompanied him to cancer clinics in Buffalo, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh over these past years, with both caring for him until the end. The family will receive relatives and friends Friday October 9th from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul's Church followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. in Saints Peter & Paul's Church, Elmira NY. Burial will follow immediately at Saint Mary our Mother cemetery in Horseheads NY. Everyone must maintain Social Distancing guidelines which includes: everyone attending MUST wear a mask and limitations on the number of people in attendance at any one time. Memorials in Doug's name may be made to the Most Holy Name of Jesus food pantry. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.









