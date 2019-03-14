|
Douglas J. Mayhew
Horseheads, NY - Passed away at home on March 12, 2019. Douglas was born in Canton, NY, to the late Karl and Blanche Todd Mayhew. He was predeceased by brothers Karl Jr., Kenneth, Keith, and Donald Mayhew; sister Virginia St. Lawrence Smith. He is survived by his loving wife, Hope Robinson Mayhew, to whom he would have been married for 69 years on April 8. Also survived by daughters Christine (Donald) Woods, Morristown, NY, Jill (Jim) Ryan, Fairport, NY; son Mark (Michelle) Mayhew, Lake Luzerne, NY; grandchildren Lindsay (Dante) Pillon, Alicia Woods, Tim (Katia) Mayhew, Sean Ryan, Kate Woods; great-grandchildren Grady and Cassidy Pillon; step grandchildren Kara and Jason Ryan; step great-grandchildren Dominique and Alexis Gardner; sister-in-law Joan Mayhew, and many nieces and nephews. Douglas was graduated from Canton, NY, schools and was an Eagle Scout. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force upon graduation, serving in Panama and South America during WWII. He attended Clarkson University and studied at aeronautical school in California. Douglas was a sales engineer for Kaman Corp.(formerly Syracuse Bearing Co.) for 37 years, retiring in l987. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Horseheads, where he served as a trustee, an usher, and on the Finance Committee and Living Endowment Group. He helped build houses for Habitat for Humanity and volunteered at the church thrift shop in Port Orange, FL. Douglas was a former member of the Elmira Heights Kiwanis Club and an honorary member of Stillwater Hunting Club. He loved skiing and cutting wood. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church Living Endowment Fund or Habitat for Humanity. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service which will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 1034 W. Broad St., Horseheads, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10 a.m. Interment at a later date. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Doug's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019