Douglas Meckes
Horseheads - Age 59 of Horseheads. He was born February 2, 1961 in Elmira, the son of the late Ralph W. and Carol E. (Lauver) Meckes and passed away Friday, February 28th 2020. Doug was predeceased by his father in 2016; his brother Jim C. Meckes in 2005; his half brother Gary Landon; as well as his uncles, Don Meckes, and Clarence Gerhart. He is survived by his loving mother Carol E. (Lauver) Meckes; sister Teresa (Jason) Colunio; his niece Christina Peterson; aunts Suzanne (Tom) Senkiw, Betty Meckes, and Joyce Merritt; along with uncles Keith (Ann) Meckes and Gary (Doris) Meckes. Doug will be remembered and a beloved son, brother, uncle, and nephew. In his youth he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball. He also developed a love for art and drawing, which he got from his father. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St., in Horseheads, on Friday, March 6th 2020 from 4 pm to 6 pm. Dougs funeral service will be held there at 6pm. Private committal and interment will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira. Condolences may be left at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020