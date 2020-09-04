Douglas Philo
Horseheads - Philo, Douglas A.
Age 78, of Horseheads, NY, passed away after a short battle with cancer, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Bath VA Medical Center, with his granddaughter, Kayla, by his side. Douglas was predeceased by his wife, Bonnie Philo.
He is survived by his two daughters: Mary Philo (Anthony Allen) of Puyallup, WA and Melissa (Jason) Savino of Vass, NC; grandchildren: Bonnie Lee (Shelby) Thomas, Alexis Miceli, Joshua Philo Miceli, Kayla Philo, Ashley Savino, Malcolm Savino, and Giovanni Savino; brother: Gary Philo of Elk Run Heights, IA.
Douglas was a proud US Navy veteran and a retired employee of Kennedy Valve with many years of service.
Friends are invited to call at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Penna. Ave., Elmira on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira. Those wishing may make contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 in Douglas' memory. Douglas' tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com