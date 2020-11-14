Douglas S. MartinElmira - Age 73, passed away at home, on Thurs. Nov. 12, 2020, following declining health surrounded by his loving family. Born on Sept. 17, 1947 in Corning, N.Y., son of the late, Douglas G. & Verda Stewart Martin. Dedicated to his country, Doug served in the U.S. Army from 1967-1968 during the Vietnam War. He was an avid coffee drinker that enjoyed working around the house, tinkering with various projects, keeping up on the news and most of all spending time with his beloved family, especially his grandkids. Douglas is survived by his two children, Douglas S. (Jennifer) Martin II and Chris (Sara) Martin, all of Elmira; five grandchildren, Danielle, Courtney, Anthony, Geoffrey, and Christopher Martin; three great-grandchildren; five sisters, Patricia (Clayton) Conrad, Elmira; Maxine Sandgren, TN; Sandra (Wayne) Patterson, NH; Sheila Allen, NH; Madge Reeser, NH; brother, Joseph Martin; NH; many nieces, nephews and family friends. In addition to his parents, Douglas was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Joan (Dale) Aylesworth; and his former wife, friend and mother of his boys, Charlene Martin. Services for Mr. Martin will take place privately with military honors accorded.