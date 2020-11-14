1/
Douglas S. Martin
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas S. Martin

Elmira - Age 73, passed away at home, on Thurs. Nov. 12, 2020, following declining health surrounded by his loving family. Born on Sept. 17, 1947 in Corning, N.Y., son of the late, Douglas G. & Verda Stewart Martin. Dedicated to his country, Doug served in the U.S. Army from 1967-1968 during the Vietnam War. He was an avid coffee drinker that enjoyed working around the house, tinkering with various projects, keeping up on the news and most of all spending time with his beloved family, especially his grandkids. Douglas is survived by his two children, Douglas S. (Jennifer) Martin II and Chris (Sara) Martin, all of Elmira; five grandchildren, Danielle, Courtney, Anthony, Geoffrey, and Christopher Martin; three great-grandchildren; five sisters, Patricia (Clayton) Conrad, Elmira; Maxine Sandgren, TN; Sandra (Wayne) Patterson, NH; Sheila Allen, NH; Madge Reeser, NH; brother, Joseph Martin; NH; many nieces, nephews and family friends. In addition to his parents, Douglas was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Joan (Dale) Aylesworth; and his former wife, friend and mother of his boys, Charlene Martin. Services for Mr. Martin will take place privately with military honors accorded.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved