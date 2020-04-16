|
|
Dylan James Couch
Elmira, NY - DYLAN JAMES COUCH age 24 of Elmira, NY passed away on Monday April 13, 2020 . Dylan was born October 30, 1995 in Sayre , PA the son of Michelle Couch and Richard Jochem. He wrote his own rap songs and enjoyed skateboarding and motorcylces . Dylan was pre-deceased by his maternal grandmother Joy E. Smith Couch on June 28, 2016. Dylan is survived by his mother Michelle Couch of Elmira, NY and his father Richard Jochem of Elmira Heights, NY; sisters and brother: Kytrina Couch, Peytonmae Jochem, Richelle Jochem, and Richard Jochem ; grandparents: Michael Couch , Rickie Jochem, and Debbie (Roger) Flasphaler ; uncles: Keith Couch and Jodie (Sammy) Jochem; many cousins and extended family members and friends. -Due to The Corona Virus Pandemic the will be no services at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020