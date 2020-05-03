|
|
E. Faye (Packard) Magistro
Watkins Glen - E.Faye (Packard) Magistro Age 87 of Watkins Glen, NY formerly of Horseheads passed away on Saturday May 2, 2020. Faye was born on April 9, 1933 in Covington, PA the daughter of the late Hawley C. and Cora (Mason) Packard. Faye earned her Master's Degree in Education from Elmira College. She was a School Nurse/Teacher who worked for 30 years in the Elmira City School System in Elmira, NY. Faye, known to many as "Mrs. M." was generous and caring to everyone lucky enough to have her in their life. Faye was pre-deceased by her husband John L. Magistro Jr. on December 21, 1965; her brother Harry McCann, and sister Joyce (Packard) Roskoski. Mrs. Magistro is survived by her children: Elizabeth A. Magistro of Erin, NY; John L. and Tracey Magistro III of Utica, NY; Anthony C. and Debora Magistro of Horseheads, NY; Michele F. (Magistro) Jones of Danville, PA; 13 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of caring friends. Faye will be buried next to her husband at St. Johns Cemetery in Queens, NY. Arrangements entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic there will be a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held at a time to be announced. Those wishing may remember Faye thru donations to the . Words of Condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from May 3 to May 10, 2020