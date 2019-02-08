|
E. Jean Koponen
Pine City - Age 87 passed away, Thurs. Feb 7, 2019 following declining health. Born on May 1, 1931 in Waverly, NY; Jean was the daughter of the late, John H. & Mary Raub Simmons. She was employed for over 30 years as an inspector at Westinghouse, then I.S.T. Jean was a longtime member of the Penn. Ave. United Methodist Church. She enjoyed caring for her family, her home, and enjoyed needle work and crafts. Surviving is her loving family, four children, Anita R. (Ernest) Shimp, John E. (Patricia) Goble, David R. (Karen) Goble, and Kim Koponen; three siblings, Beatrice Fisher, Robert Simmons, and Roberta Hollenbeck; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and family friends. In addition to her parents, Jean was predeceased by her husband, Laurie H. Koponen; siblings, John, Vernon, Donald and Marguerite Simmons, Rose Hertzog. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Sun. Feb. 10, 2019 between 1 -2 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2:15 p.m. with her friend, Pastor Bill Vallet officiating. Following cremation her ashes will join her husband, Laurie in Woodlawn National Cemetery Columbarium Wall. Memorials may be directed to the Penn. Ave. United Methodist Church in Jean's memory. A special thanks to the staff of Elcor. "Your care has been wonderful".
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019