Services
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:15 PM
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for E. Koponen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. Jean Koponen


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
E. Jean Koponen Obituary
E. Jean Koponen

Pine City - Age 87 passed away, Thurs. Feb 7, 2019 following declining health. Born on May 1, 1931 in Waverly, NY; Jean was the daughter of the late, John H. & Mary Raub Simmons. She was employed for over 30 years as an inspector at Westinghouse, then I.S.T. Jean was a longtime member of the Penn. Ave. United Methodist Church. She enjoyed caring for her family, her home, and enjoyed needle work and crafts. Surviving is her loving family, four children, Anita R. (Ernest) Shimp, John E. (Patricia) Goble, David R. (Karen) Goble, and Kim Koponen; three siblings, Beatrice Fisher, Robert Simmons, and Roberta Hollenbeck; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and family friends. In addition to her parents, Jean was predeceased by her husband, Laurie H. Koponen; siblings, John, Vernon, Donald and Marguerite Simmons, Rose Hertzog. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Sun. Feb. 10, 2019 between 1 -2 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2:15 p.m. with her friend, Pastor Bill Vallet officiating. Following cremation her ashes will join her husband, Laurie in Woodlawn National Cemetery Columbarium Wall. Memorials may be directed to the Penn. Ave. United Methodist Church in Jean's memory. A special thanks to the staff of Elcor. "Your care has been wonderful".
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.