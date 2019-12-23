|
In Loving Memory
Earl (Red) B. Robinson, Jr.
11/28/2018
Merry Christmas Dad
This was suppose to be in the Thanksgiving Day paper, but that didn't happen, since I got the run around with the paper, as to when it had to be in,
so here's what should have been in the paper
on Thanksgiving Day.
A year ago today, the cancer took you away.
This day will be etched forever in my head, the day that changed my life and everyone else. The day that I will never forget, not only did I lose my Dad, but I lost my best friend, my sidekick, my rock, the person that was always there when I needed someone to talk to. For more than 20 years, I have lived next door, we were together doing something everyday, like mowing the yard, pulling weeds, making a flower bed in remembrance of Jason, working on vehicles, cleaning the pool or just plain talking, we did so many things together and now
I am left here to do it alone. A year later and Brandy still asked when Pop Pop coming home,
I miss him. Or Izzy and Dom will say boy, I miss grandpa, I wish he was here. We talk about you often in the barn, remembering all the good times, we had together. Memories are great, but in no way replaces having you here. God gained an Angel and we lost part of our life. It's been a rough year,
we lost several members of our family.
Say Hi to Peggy, Tommy, Britton, Danny,
Mr. Champ, Rusty and everyone else.
I hope you all are up there celebrating and
having a good time.
Dad we loved you yesterday, we love you still, always have, always will.
Love you to the moon and back, and back again.
Merry Christmas Dad
Love your daughter, Sharon and Family
