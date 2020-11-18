Earl E. Scudder
Earl E. Scudder, age 92 of Horseheads, NY passed away at home. He was born on October 26, 1928 in Elmira, New York, the son of the late Lee and Pearl (McLaughlin) Scudder. He married Helen Mahoney on February 23, 1957 in Elmira. She predeceased him in 2003. He spent his entire 43 working career with Corning Glass Works from 1945-1988. Earl was extremely proud of his work as a Millwright for Corning.
Earl was an avid car collector and had "the need for speed.' He had many nice cars throughout the years, but most of all he enjoyed driving his Chevy SSR, Corvette C6, Thunder Bird Limited, and BMW M Convertible. When his beloved Helen was alive they enjoyed many trips to Vero Beach, FL.
He was a lifetime member of the Corning Painted Post Masonic Lodge 168, joining in 1950.
Earl is survived by his sister-in-law, Jackie Scudder of Dansville, NY; nieces and nephews: Barb Scudder of Amherst, NY, Paul (Debbie) Scudder or Fairport, NY, Larry Scudder of Melbourne, FL, Wayne ( Sally) Scudder of Buffalo, NY, Ronald (Jane) Scudder of Rochester, NY and Linda (Tom) Freer of Buffalo, NY.
In addition to his parents and spouse, he was predeceased by brothers: Charles Scudder, Ivan Scudder, George Scudder, Howard Scudder, and Lynn Scudder.
A funeral service will be held at Phillips Funeral Home, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning, NY on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 am with Celebrant Barb Rossi officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Rural Home Cemetery in Big Flats. All COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Face masks are required.
