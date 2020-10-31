1/1
Earl M. Bush Jr.
Earl M. Bush Jr.

On October 28, 2020, Earl M. Bush Jr., a loving husband and father, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born on October 19, 1934 to Earl M. Bush and Helene Orzesek Bush and was raised in Marcellus, NY.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth and his children; Scott Bush of Clinton, Connecticut and Carolyn (Thomas) Robinson of Horseheads, NY. He is also survived by his brothers; William (Kathy) Bush and David (Kathy) Bush. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

He received his B.S. degree from SUNY Oswego and his M.S. degree in School Administration at SUNY Albany. He was a dedicated educator as a teacher, assistant principal and principal in the Elmira City School District for 37 years. He influenced the lives of hundreds of area young people.

He was a member of North Presbyterian Church serving on the boards and teaching Sunday school. He also served on the board for Camp Whitman; a children's camp and volunteered as a counselor for summer camps.

He was a Florida snowbird since he retired in 1993. Zephyrhills, Florida has been his home for the past 2 years.

Due to regulations for COVID, there will be no service at this time. A celebration of Earl's life will be held at a later time. Those wishing to make donations in his memory may donate to the Presbytery of Geneva for Camp Whitman Capital Fund. Address: Camp Whitman c/o Presbytery of Geneva PO Box 24393 Rochester NY 14624 or at Campwhitman.org/donate. Donations can also be made to North Presbyterian Church Food Pantry.




Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
