1/1
Earl M. Bush Jr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl M. Bush Jr.

On October 28, 2020, Earl M. Bush Jr., a loving husband and father, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born on October 19, 1934 to Earl M. Bush and Helene Orzesek Bush and was raised in Marcellus, NY.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth and his children; Scott Bush of Clinton, Connecticut and Carolyn (Thomas) Robinson of Horseheads, NY. He is also survived by his brothers; William (Kathy) Bush and David (Kathy) Bush. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

He received his B.S. degree from SUNY Oswego and his M.S. degree in School Administration at SUNY Albany. He was a dedicated educator as a teacher, assistant principal and principal in the Elmira City School District for 37 years. He influenced the lives of hundreds of area young people.

He was a member of North Presbyterian Church serving on the boards and teaching Sunday school. He also served on the board for Camp Whitman; a children's camp and volunteered as a counselor for summer camps.

He was a Florida snowbird since he retired in 1993. Zephyrhills, Florida has been his home for the past 2 years.

Due to regulations for COVID, there will be no service at this time. A celebration of Earl's life will be held at a later time. Those wishing to make donations in his memory may donate to the Presbytery of Geneva for Camp Whitman Capital Fund. Address: Camp Whitman c/o Presbytery of Geneva PO Box 24393 Rochester NY 14624 or at Campwhitman.org/donate. Donations can also be made to North Presbyterian Church Food Pantry.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Zephyrhills
36327 State Road 54
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
(813) 788-6100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
42 entries
November 1, 2020
I remember Mr. Bush when he was principal at Broadway Jr. High. He was a wonderful administrator. I had the utmost respect for him. I’m very sorry for your loss
Kathie Houper
Friend
October 31, 2020
I was a thorn in his side as a middle schooler and have vivid memories of reprimands in his office. As a retired educator I can appreciate Who he was as a professional. I admire and respect him as a fellow educator And would have been proud to be a member of his staff . I wish I could have said it to you In person Rest In Peace
Margaret Sherwood
October 31, 2020
I think Mr. Bush was one of the finest people I have ever met! He taught me much about respect and class! RIP my friend!!
David J Horton
Student
October 31, 2020
I am so so sorry to see this.I had him at Broadway he high he was the only one there that understood me and didn’t make me walk the halls everyday for doing nothing bad at all.loved this man...rip mr bush fly high buddy miss you lot’s
Harold Slingerland
Student
October 31, 2020
Terry aumick Long
October 31, 2020
I have very fond memories of Mr. Bush. He was a fair and very kind man. I’m glad to have known him. I’m sending my love to all.
Brigette Hartman-DeCenzo
Student
October 30, 2020
I really enjoyed spending time with you and getting to know you!

Love and prayers,
Tom Rogan
Tom Rogan
Friend
October 30, 2020
He was a tough.principal.but a good one. May God Bless you at this time of sorrow.
Patti Rouse sherfey
Student
October 30, 2020
Mr. Bush was one of the nicest men I’ve met in many years. I shared a pew with him and Liz at North Presbyterian Church for several years. I have missed them both these last 2 years that they haven’t returned North because of Earl’s declining health. RIP my dear Earl. You’ve left your legacy which so, so many have been fortunate to be a part of. ❤
Janice Williams
October 30, 2020

Mr. Bush was one of a kind. He touched so many lives in a positive way. May you rest in peace and may all of us keep you in our hearts always.
Linda (Hunt) and Rick Hoskins
Friend
October 30, 2020
Dear family,
On behalf of the Shelden family I want to express our deepest condolences.
Mr.Bush kept all of us in check. He truly cared
About each and everyone of us.
I was fortunate enough to have him as vice principle at Broadway and Southside high school. He will always be a part of our childhood. May his memory live on in all of us.
Kathleen Shelden Allen
Kathleen Allen
Student
October 30, 2020
Mr. Bush is the kind of person that you never forget. I still have memories of the “PADDLE” and maybe a welt or two still. More than once he just walked up and asked me how I was doing?
He was my favorite educator during my middle school and high school years.
He will be missed by many.
May God Bless Earl Bush.
Jeff Jack
Student
October 30, 2020
Dear Aunt Liz, Scott, Carolyn and your families, I have fond memories of Uncle Earl and family get-togethers growing up in Fulton, NY. I am thinking of you at this time and so sorry to hear of your loss. I know how much you will miss him. I send my condolences and my love.
Karen Morgan
Family
October 30, 2020
Good man. Tough, but fair. Most importantly, caring. RIP
Jim Gush
October 30, 2020
Mr Bush was a wonderful human being. I moved away many years ago, but hear the stories of how he would show up at many of our reunions. Unfortunately he was a bit too ill to attend our 40th. But my friends all said how wonderful he STILL was. Broadway through SHS. May his family know how many of his kids loved him. All adults now with kids and grands of our own. He made an impression on so many. All are better having known him.
ALICIA ROBERTSON
Student
October 30, 2020
Mr Bush , you were a force to be reckoned with to all of us who had the honor of having you as our assistant principle .. My family knew you well and what was truly amazing about you is even 40 years after graduation you still remembered us and knew us by name ! We had you for our 3 years in Broadway as our assistant principle only to have you move to Southside for another 3 years ! I remember thinking oh no this can’t be good ! .. you were tough but fair and whether we knew it out not we would one day come to honor you and your legacy . You were missed the day you retired and many of us who graduated under your authority would often say we need you back in the school system to show the kids nowadays respect . May you rest In Peace Sir and prayers and condolences to your family
Barbara Brown Maines
Student
October 30, 2020
Mr Bush had a sincere impact on my life as a high school student, more than he ever knew, he was tough but fair. My condolences to the whole Bush family.
Rick Altilio
Student
October 30, 2020
Showed the most integratraty in my middle school years what a good man He was certainly a rare Gem! Never to be forgotten! Very caring
Chrissy Osterhout
Student
October 30, 2020
My heart felt sympathy, prayers and love to your family and all the 1000's of students and people, this wonderful man lives touched, guided and influenced. His giving heart and love will be fondly remembered as long as even 1 person exists! I know you have our backs Mr. Bush, even from heaven. We all loved you and always will!
Catharine Callas
Student
October 30, 2020
My sincere condolences to Mr. Bushes family and friends.
Jane Rutty
Student
October 30, 2020
Not many people have the privilege to work with someone as caring and understanding as Earl Bush.
I am grateful for that and I know that he has left an indelible impact on all of us.
A great boss lays the foundation for employees to discover their own greatness. Earl - Thank you for being a great boss.
MaryEllen Halm
Coworker
October 30, 2020
Mr. Bush, you were the reason I became an administrator. You were my Principal and never knew how much of a legend you were to me and my friends. We respected you. You were the epitome of what a lead pedagogue should be. You will be missed.
Grant Woodward
Student
October 30, 2020
I am sorry to hear this! He was such a great guy. Not sure i would have stayed out of some trouble if it wasnt for him. He will be missed by many. Was glad i seen him over the years at nysf or arnot and could chat about the old times. He was a great role model for many kids.
Kelly Swan
Student
October 30, 2020
RIP ❤ You were a great man and will he missed my many! Prayers to the family
Tabitha Duryea
Student
October 30, 2020
Rest in Peace Mr. Bush. You were always good to me when I was a student. You were always willing to listen and help when you could.
Pamela Crosbie
Student
October 29, 2020
Heaven gained another true Angel.
My true condolences to the Bush, Family.
Mr. Bush touched my life , like he did so many other kids. He will truely be missed by all.
Raymond Locke
Student
October 29, 2020
Carolyn and Tom, We are so sad to hear of your dad’s passing. He was such a good man -I was amazed that every time I saw him, he knew who I was and asked about my dad - what an amazing memory! He made a huge impact on both our lives and he will always be remembered fondly. Our prayers are with you all during this difficult time. Love and miss you guys
Trish (Patty) and Lew
Friend
October 29, 2020
What an honorable man that impacted many lives. He made the world a better place, and I was blessed to have known him
Chip Hicks
Student
October 29, 2020
Thank you Mr Bush for always believing in me and teaching me I had meaning in life. You knew I was struggling with my parents' divorce and made sure I stayed on the right path, even though I sometimes ventured off. RIP. My sympathy to your family.
Pam Newton
Student
October 29, 2020
So blessed to have known this wonderful man for just three years. He was always positive and upbeat and glad to see you. He enjoyed people and getting to know them. Our hearts go out to his family and we wish them peace, love, and comfort from heaven. Blessings and love always. Bob and Claudia Clontz
Robert and Claudia Clontz
October 29, 2020
I was saddened to hear of Mr. Bush's passing. First at Broadway Jr high and then SHS, Mr Bush was always fair and respectful. I have fond memories of him. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Michael Jessup
Student
October 29, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through this very difficult time. Earl Bush was a great man.
Mike Coppola
Student
October 29, 2020
I went to SHS from 1980 to 1984 and Mr. Bush was a wonderful man! My thoughts and prayers for the him and the family. RIP
Lisa Allen
Student
October 29, 2020
Mr Bush was the absolute best. He was my principle at Broadway junior high. Made a lasting impact on me for sure. I was fortunate enough to help him reach something on a shelf in Wegmans several years ago as i randomly ran into him while shopping. I was happy to help as he always was with his students. RIP Mr. Bush.
Joe Norman
Student
October 29, 2020
RIP Mr. Bush. You will be sorely missed. You touched so many lives and will live on in so many hearts. Through the years I was impressed every time I saw you that you remembered me every time and always asked me about teaching and my brothers. I am so happy that the last few years I was able to see you and talk to you at North Pres church. God Bless you.
Jackie Pryslak
Student
October 29, 2020
I have know Mr Bush for a real long time. My 4 children all attended Southside High School and they all respected him and thought slot of him. I drove school bus and had a few children who once in awhile had to go in and see the principle. Our condolences to the family.
Carol Shaline
Friend
October 29, 2020
Condolences to the Bush family
He was a true ledgen .
Holly Allen
Student
October 29, 2020
This makes me so sad. I have so many memories of Uncle Earl and so many stories to share. The very first one that comes to my mind is when you guys were in Marcellus one weekend and all of the kids were riding bikes and I was the one still struggling with my training wheels. Your dad said "we are going to learn to ride this bike today" and he walked me up to the top of Wilson Dr and held on for a short time then let me go. It took one time....and off I went. I am now 56 years old and I still remember that like it was yesterday. He meant so much to all of us Bush's in Marcellus.... and obviously made a tremendous impact on so many outside of his hometown. It isn't goodbye....it is until we meet again. I will miss you Uncle Earl......and hugs to all of you from your Marcellus family. XO
Laurie Whiting
Family
October 29, 2020
Mr Bush touched a lot of young peoples lives. So many will never forget him. He earned the respect of all. My sympathies to his family.
Debra Cloos
Student
October 29, 2020
What a joy it was everyday at Southside, he would be out at noon, being with the kids before they got on the bus..
When he went to Broadway, no one was out at SS. You could see how the kids were changing into being disrespectful.
MR.Bush was a great leader.. and a friend to many. He was a blessing to me..
Delores Morgan. Bus driver.
Delores Morgan
Coworker
October 29, 2020
One of the nicest and kindest gentlemen that I have ever met. The students in Elmira City School District loved him and he loved them. Thoughts and prayers to his family.
Ethel A. Keefer
Teacher
October 29, 2020
Scott, I’m sorry to hear about your dad. Rest In Peace Sir.
Alberto Cintron
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved