Mr Bush , you were a force to be reckoned with to all of us who had the honor of having you as our assistant principle .. My family knew you well and what was truly amazing about you is even 40 years after graduation you still remembered us and knew us by name ! We had you for our 3 years in Broadway as our assistant principle only to have you move to Southside for another 3 years ! I remember thinking oh no this can’t be good ! .. you were tough but fair and whether we knew it out not we would one day come to honor you and your legacy . You were missed the day you retired and many of us who graduated under your authority would often say we need you back in the school system to show the kids nowadays respect . May you rest In Peace Sir and prayers and condolences to your family

Barbara Brown Maines

Student