Earl N. Benedict
Elmira, NY - Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 90. Earl was born on July 14, 1929 in Elmira, NY, son to the late Earle and Edna Coddington Benedict. He is also pre-deceased by his brothers, Roger and Bruce Benedict, sister Carol Ann Benedict and several sisters and brothers-in-laws and niece and nephews. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Joyce Kennedy Benedict; children, Susan K. (Gary) Riopko, Steve E. (Helen) Benedict, and Mark K. (Lisa) Benedict; grandchildren, Shawn Riopko, Eric (Colleen) Riopko, Amy (Paul) Sydlansky, Alan (Ruxy) Benedict, Kyle Benedict, Kevin (Katrina) Benedict, Brittany (Will) Singer, and Ryan Benedict; great grandchildren, Suzanne Sydlansky, John Paul Sydlansky, Hannah Sydlansky, Alexander Riopko, Caroline Riopko and Aydin Singer; brother, Leigh (Doreen) Benedict; sister, Judy (Michael) Bubnis; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Earl graduated from EFA class of 1947, owned and operated Benedict's Drug Store and retired with over 17 years of service as a salesman for Elmira Distributing. He also served as a Deacon at First United Church of Christ and was a member of the Horseheads Elks and the Penn Yan Moose. Earl was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, boating, fishing and golf. He was well loved and will be deeply missed by everyone. The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time. Services will be privately held by the family. He will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery Elmira, NY. Those wishing to remember Earl please consider donations to First United Church of Christ, 160 Madison Ave., Elmira, NY 14901, the , 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620 or the ARC Fund, 711 Sullivan St., Elmira, NY 14901. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Earl's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020