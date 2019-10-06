Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Raymond Bailey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Raymond Bailey Obituary
Earl Raymond Bailey

Elmira - Age 83, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Raymond was born in Bath, NY on January 18, 1936, son of the late Thomas and Cornelia (Cole) Bailey. Raymond was also predeceased by his sister, Shirley and brother, James. Raymond is survived by his sister, Joyce Zito; brother, Thomas Bailey; niece, Linda Smith; great niece, Kiera (Christopher) Storch. It was Raymond wish, that no services be held for him. Arrangements are with the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now