Earl Raymond Bailey
Elmira - Age 83, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Raymond was born in Bath, NY on January 18, 1936, son of the late Thomas and Cornelia (Cole) Bailey. Raymond was also predeceased by his sister, Shirley and brother, James. Raymond is survived by his sister, Joyce Zito; brother, Thomas Bailey; niece, Linda Smith; great niece, Kiera (Christopher) Storch. It was Raymond wish, that no services be held for him. Arrangements are with the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019