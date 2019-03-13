Services
Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service
130 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-2000
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service
130 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service
130 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
Mainesburg - Edgar H. Roupp, 73, of Mainesburg, PA, went to be with his Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ, March 11, 2019, at Gatehouse-Divine Providence, Williamsport, PA. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 7, 1945, in Mansfield, PA, the son of Edgar & Thelma Slingerland Roupp. Ed served in the Army National Guard but retired as an auto mechanic, and Graduate Farrier, as horses were his passion. He was a member of the Tioga Valley Saddle Club, volunteered as a Little League Coach, and served as a Constable in Sullivan Township. Ed worked tirelessly for the Mansfield 1890's celebration. Ed is survived by 2 daughters & sons-in-law, Melanie & Jon Cady of Murrysville, PA, Laurie & Brett Williams of Montoursville, PA, a son & daughter-in-law, Travis & Stephanie Roupp of Dixon, CA, 2 sisters, Connie Rawson of Germania, PA, Bonnie Roupp of Mansfield, PA, 8 grandchildren, & 3 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother, Richard. Friends are invited to call at the Wilston Funeral Home 130 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA, Thursday, March 14, 6-8 PM. A celebration of Ed's life with Military Honors will be held there Friday, March 15, at 11:00 AM with his son-in-law, Jon Cady officiating. Burial will follow in Mainesburg Cemetery. Sympath"e" cards may be sent to his family at www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
