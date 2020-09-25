Edith E. DavisLindley - Edith E. Davis, age 80, of Lindley, NY, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her home, after a 6-year battle with cancer.Edith was born on March 1, 1940 in Corning, NY to the late Leland Wilbur and Clara Dickerson Smith. She married Richard Davis on September 3, 1965 and was predeceased by him in November 2019.She graduated from Addison Central School with the class of 1958 and from Practical Bible School in Vestal, NY in 1961. Edith then visited her sister and husband in Sumter, SC where she spent two years making friends, working as a church secretary, and bowling many mean games in the women's league. Returning to the family home in Tuscarora, in Addison, NY, she was employed at Ingersoll Rand in Painted Post, NY, the Social Security office in Corning, and Bath National Cemetery from which she retired in 1993 as the burial coordinator.Edith was accomplished in anything she attempted from redecorating her house, building a porch, as well as baking great cookies and cakes. She was a great mom, grandma, homemaker, and she loved puttering with her flowers and garden. She will always be remembered for her kindness and her selflessness when it came to helping others in addition to her tremendous strength of will and determination.She is survived by her son, Colin J. Davis of Lindley; grandson, Logan Clark of Painted Post; sisters, Lorena Peters of Corning and Donna Smith of Painted Post; brothers, Alton (Nancy) Smith of Tuscarora, NY and Clinton (Nancy) Smith of Tuscarora; sisters-in-law, Marion Smith of Tuscarora and Duranda Smith; and many nieces and nephews.Edith was predeceased by her siblings: Eldon, Wilbur, and Vonda Smith and sister-in-law, Shirley Snyder Smith.Services will be held at a later time at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.Edith's family has entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.