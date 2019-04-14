|
Edith E. "Edie" Moore
Savona - Edith E. "Edie" Moore, age 90 of Savona, New York passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Fred and Harriett Taylor Health.
She was born on March 8, 1929 in Berlin, Germany, the daughter of the late Gottfried and Emma Boettcher. She married Robert Moore on December 22, 1952 in Berlin, Germany. Edie spent her years working as a homemaker and raising her four children.
In her free time, Edie enjoyed flower gardening, crocheting, working on ceramics and had a love for animals. She was a great cook - and will be remembered for her classic German recipes. She will be remembered for her love of laughing and having a great sense of humor. Her greatest joy was her family. She loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Edie is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Robert E. Moore of Savona, NY; children: Susanna (Edward) Twist of Savona, NY, Virginia (Jeffrey) Tong of Genoa, NY, Diana (John) Fee of Painted Post, NY, Charles (Sheila) Moore of Savona, NY; grandchildren: Edward Twist, Suzanne Laursen, Jeremy and Jenna Tong, Christopher and James Fee, David Moore, Alexis VanDergriff; great grandchildren: Jordan and Hunter Laursen, Samantha Hubbard, Edward Twist, Briella Tong, Tyler, Katalina, Alexander and Daniel Fee, Lauren Deal, Thomas Moore; sisters-in-law, Helen Haight, Gerladine Moore; many nieces and nephews and family in Germany.
In accordance with her wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of her family. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY 14830 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019