EDITH L. ELDRIDGE
Rock Stream - Edith Louise Eldridge, age 88, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born on June 6, 1931, in Woodhull, NY, the daughter of Evangeline M. Vine and Rowley M. Hadley. In addition, Gerald L. Card was an influential and dedicated step-father.
In life after death she joins her husband of 64 years, Kenneth Ward Eldridge; her parents, and her brothers Herbert H. Hadley and S. Eugene Card.
After graduating from Woodhull High School, Edith worked at Corning Glass Works, where she would later retire as an executive secretary after 30 years. Edith was an avid quilter, master cook, and lover of animals. She was the bedrock figure for her immediate family.
She is survived by her children Bruce (Alice), James (Lydia), Anne (Rich), T. Andrew (Kathryn), and Paul (Lisa), as well as twelve grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her brothers, Richard Card (Diane) and Wilbur Card (Martha); and sisters, Marie Monroe, Vivian Wilson (Marvin), and Lydia Card.
A celebration of Edith's life will be held at a later date due to the CDC guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Edith can be made to the Humane Society of Schuyler County, PO Box 427, Montour Falls, NY 14865 (or online at SchuylerHumane.org)
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020