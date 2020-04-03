|
Edna P. Shook
Elmira - Age 74, of Elmira, NY passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira. Edna was born on January 29, 1946 in Elmira, daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Walker) Kinsman. Edna was also predeceased by her granddaughter, Kristina. Edna is survived by her sons, Randy and Johnpaul Paciorek; grandchildren, Zachary and Rachel; great granddaughter, Izzy; sisters, Carol (Scott) Clune and Susan Freas; nieces, Missy and Amy; Nephews, Scott and Jimmy. A memorial service for Edna will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are with the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
