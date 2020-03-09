|
|
Edward C. Butler
Elmira - Age 87, of Elmira, NY passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Edward was born in Pike, NY on May 19, 1932, son of the late Lauren and Airietta (Gale) Roupp. Edward was also predeceased by his brother, Ronald Roupp; his wife, Clara; his daughters, Connie Coykendall, Rose Seymour Rebecca Butler. Edward is survived by his children, Edwina DeGarmo, Vicky Bryant, Edward Taylor and Cindy Poorman; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call Wednesday, March 11th from 12pm to 1pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. A prayer service will take place at 1pm. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020