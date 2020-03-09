Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward C. Butler


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward C. Butler Obituary
Edward C. Butler

Elmira - Age 87, of Elmira, NY passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Edward was born in Pike, NY on May 19, 1932, son of the late Lauren and Airietta (Gale) Roupp. Edward was also predeceased by his brother, Ronald Roupp; his wife, Clara; his daughters, Connie Coykendall, Rose Seymour Rebecca Butler. Edward is survived by his children, Edwina DeGarmo, Vicky Bryant, Edward Taylor and Cindy Poorman; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call Wednesday, March 11th from 12pm to 1pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. A prayer service will take place at 1pm. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -